Belington man in custody after biting a woman then cutting her with a sword

BELINGTON, W.Va. —A Belington man is in police custody after he allegedly bit a woman and then cut her with a sword.

On December 21, troopers with the Philippi detachment of the West Virginia State Police were called to the emergency room of Davis Memorial Hospital in reference to a female patient wishing to make a statement, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim claimed that Darius Humphrey, 26, of Belington, bit her on the forearm then tried to cut out the bite mark using a large sword, troopers said.

According to the victim, Humphrey had gotten drunk the previous night and gotten angry, at which point Humphrey told her he was going to kill her and started choking her, the complaint said.

Humphrey then bit the victim, and became mad because he bit her, stating that the bite mark was evidence against him, so he got a sword out and tried to cut the bite mark from her arm, troopers said.

The victim stated that Humphrey hit her multiple times on various locations on her body throughout the incident, according to the complaint, and eventually Humphrey passed out and the victim drove herself to the hospital.

Troopers then observed the victim’s wounds, which included a large area with a deep gouge and cutting mark on the edge of the wound, as well as multiple bruises on her neck, arms and face, troopers said.

The victim was admitted for surgery on her arm wound after troopers left; when officers searched the residence where the incident occurred, they found a cloth with blood stains and a sheath for a large sword lying on the floor near Humphrey’s bedroom, the complaint states.

Humphrey has been charged with malicious assault. He is currently being held in Tygarts Valley Region Jail on $50,000 bond.