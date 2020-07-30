Big 12 Virtual Media Days canceled

First they went virtual, then they were pushed back — but now, Big 12 Media Days are officially canceled.

The event, which typically marks the unofficial start to the Big 12’s preseason, was originally scheduled for July 21 and 22. It was announced in May that they would be held virtually on the same dates. On July 15, they were pushed back to August.

“There continues to be a lot more questions than answers about what the football season will look like,” said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “A media day is intended to talk football and the prospects for the season. Part of that discussion is who you will be playing and when. With the on-going consideration of scheduling models by our Board of Directors, this is the best course of action at this time.”

The Big 12 is the third of the Power Five conferences to cancel its media days after the ACC and the Big Ten.