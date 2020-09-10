Big Timber Brewing expanding brewery in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. – While many businesses are slowing down during the pandemic, one area brewery is making some big changes. Big Timber Brewing in Elkins is building a new taproom onto its existing brewery.

The new addition will also include an outdoor patio and beer garden behind the building. Head brewer Matt Kwasniewski said it’s a project that’s been on their radar for some time now.

“The plan was always to put some focus on the taproom when we go up here because it was a really cool spot next to the river, next to downtown, so really accessible,” said Kwasniewski.

Kwasniewski hopes to see the new addition completed sometime next summer.

