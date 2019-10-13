Bingo fundraiser to help send local veterans to Washington, D.C.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.-The Huntington Honor Flight Network is using a bingo fundraiser to send veterans from Clarksburg to Washington, D.C.

Participants headed to the Clarksburg VFW and paid 20 dollars for 20 regular bingo cards and could also purchase raffle tickets.

All money raised will be used to fly veterans who fought in World War II, Korea and Vietnam to see monuments and memorials built in their honor.

“We need to raise $85,000. We’ve already raised the first goal of 50,000. We have $35,000 yet to raise for our flight. Each flight costs $85,000.” said Billie Jo Claypool with the Honor Flight Network.

The network would like to have the money raised by spring 2020.