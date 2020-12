MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Black Bear Burritos announced the closure of their Pleasant Street location on Facebook.

“While this marks the end of 17 wonderful years downtown, it by no means signals the end of Black Bear,” the company stated on Facebook.

The beloved local restaurant has been a staple in the Morgantown community for many years.

Officials explained that the Black Bear Evansdale location on 3119 University Avenue will continue to be operational.