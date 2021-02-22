Black History Month: EbO’s LLC

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – EbO’s is a black-owned business in the heart of the city. It’s owned and operated by husband and wife team Stephfon Williams and Ebony Jefferson-Williams.

Husband and wife team working in the kitchen together

A dining experience at EbO’s puts black culture front and center for all customers to enjoy.

“We have fried fish, fried chicken, shrimp, we have greens, mac, and cheese special on Wednesdays and Fridays,” Jefferson-Williams said. “And we’re going to be adding desserts like peach cobbler, 7-Up pound cake.”

Jefferson-Williams, a Fairmont native, said she wants to share her black heritage with her community. A community, she said, that only has a few black-owned businesses but a very supportive community behind them.

“It’s a great feeling having a lot of support from the community, your local churches, just everybody,” she said.

Jefferson-Williams manning the counter at EbO’s

Plus, she and her husband feel a strong sense of pride being one of a few. That is because they are concerned with leaving a legacy and honoring those before them.

“So my kids have something to look forward to when they get older,” Jefferson-Williams said. “Because my grandfather was the first black out of West Fairmont High School, Terry Dunscomb. I mean to be the first black at something, you know what I mean, it’s a good feeling.”

Part of the joy she gets from being a business owner is not only about community support, but also being a part of the community. That is why EbO’s has participated in a back to school drive, as well as a coat drive.

EbO’s street sign

EbO’s is proof of a black business adding value to its community through food, culture, and acts of service. If it inspires other black people to open their own businesses, then that would be a good thing because the world needs more black businesses, Jefferson-Williams said.

“You’ve got to keep it going,” she said. “There’s not too many around here, so just to have the few that we have and see us grow as a culture is a great feeling.”