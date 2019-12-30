Blood drive held in honor of Morgantown teen

Morgantown, W.Va.- A blood drive was held in Morgantown in honor of 12-year-old Ellie Thornton.

Ellie was diagnosed with Severe Aplastic Anemia in October of this year. It is a disease that affects the body’s ability to produce blood cells. Since her diagnosis, she has been receiving blood and platelet transfusions.

Her family and friends hosted a blood drive to help the American Red Cross to help others like Ellie.

“We had these wonderful families that support us and lift us up,” said Sondra Thornton. And I asked them you know could we put together a blood drive and they said absolutely. So, they did it. It’s been wonderful and knowing were giving back to the community that’s been keeping her alive and making sure there’s blood for everyone that needs it is really fulfilling.”

More than 90 people donated one pint of blood for the cause, which with every pint saves three lives. Ellie mom said their slots were all filled in 36 hours.

Thornton said Ellie is currently home-bound, do to having a weak immune system, but she is starting to show improvement.

Her close family and friends also wore t-shirts that said, “Team Ellie,” with a red and white ribbon.

The Thornton family is very thankful for the community who have kept them in their prayers and donated blood as well as WVU Medicine for treating her daughter as their own.

They plan to hold another bone marrow and blood drive on March 20, 2020.

If you would like to donate to the Thornton family before hand, you can check out their website by clicking here.