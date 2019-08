GRAFTON, W.Va. – A body has been discovered in the river beneath the Fetterman Bridge in Grafton, according to Harrison County 911.

According to the 911 Comm Center, The Taylor County Sheriff’s office, Grafton Fire Department and the Taylor EMS were alerted to a deceased person just before 8 p.m.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

No further information has been released at this time, stay with 12 News as we will continue to update this story with the latest information.