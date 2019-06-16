Boil Water Advisory: Hollen Circle and Henry Drive in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The City of Fairmont has issued a public notice for residents on the area of Hollen Circle and Henry Drive, asking residents there to boil their water before consuming it.

The notice says that residents with low water pressure, a loss of water, or discoloration of water should boil it.

The City of Fairmont is currently repairing the water line and according to the notice it will collect samples for bacteriological testing.

The city asks residents to contact the filtration plant at 304-366-1461 on June 17th, after 12:00 p.m. to determine if the boil water advisory has been lifted.