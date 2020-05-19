Bonnie Belle’s Nutter Fort location reopens

NUTTER FORT, W.Va.- A popular local bakery has reopened after being closed for nearly two months following the pandemic.

Bonnie Belle’s Nutter Fort location opened to the public again on Monday with new social distancing guidelines in place. Only two customers are permitted inside the shop at a time and 6 feet between people is encouraged. Bonnie Belle’s Bridgeport location has remained open over the past two months.

Owner Linda Fowler said business was almost as good as usual for the grand re-opening, despite a minor setback.

“We’ve been busy today. We’ve had a continuous drizzle in. It’s a little bit rainy out today, so I think that’s held some people off, but we’ve had a really good first day back,” said Fowler.

The Nutter Fort location will now closed on Mondays and operating from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesday – Frida; as well as 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday.

More information about the reopening, services and hours can be located on the Bonnie Belle’s Facebook page.