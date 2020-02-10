Bonnie’s Bus on the road to Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Bonnie’s Bus will be making its first stop on the 2020 mobile tour in Marion County for the first time. Historically, the tour fills up so fast with places Marion County often gets looked over.

Bonnie’s Bus provides breast cancer examinations and mammograms for women across the mountain state. On March 13, they will be making a stop at the Marion County Senior Center in Fairmont.

Those who wish to sign up, can do so now, but a doctors order is required for participation. Medicare, Medicaid and all private insurances are accepted. Those who do not have insurance, funds are available to help cover costs.

Employees of Bonnie’s Bus believe that the importance of these tests have no cost to it and so do women that have used the service in the past, like Christina Reed, who credited Bonnie’s Bus for her being alive today.

Executive Director of Marion County Senior Center Debbie Harvey, said that even if someone doesn’t suspect they have cancer, they should take advantage of this opportunity before it may be too late.

“This is one of the best defenses you can do, to help protect yourself against breast cancer,” said Harvey. “The earlier you detect it, the better odds you have, and the 3D imaging is supposed to be one of the very best options out there. So, I hope everyone takes advantage, and protects yourself.”

The primary patient that Bonnie’s Bus is focused on is women who are 40 years and older. There are only 27 open spots available for examination.

Those who would like to set up an appointment, can call the nursing home at (304)-366-8779.