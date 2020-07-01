Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms in Ritchie, Doddridge, Harrison and Barbour counties

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University Medicine (WVU Medicine) recently announced that Bonnie’s Bus, the mobile mammography vehicle, will be making trips to Pennsboro, West Union, Clarksburg and Belington to offer 3D digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women in the area.

Bonnie’s Bus will be at the following locations, during the following times:

West Union Bank in Pennsboro from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 7. For an appointment, call (304) 782-2000.

Doddridge County Senior Center in West Union from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 8. For an appointment, call (304) 873-1401.

Community Care of West Virginia in Clarksburg from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 9. For an appointment, call (304) 623-6330.

Belington Medical Services in Belington from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 10 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 11. For an appointment, call (304) 823-2800.

Due to the pandemic, officials have made some changes to the way services will be offered. All staff will be wearing masks while providing services, patients will be required to wait in their car until their appointment time and appointment times have been extended to allow staff to thoroughly clean the bus between patients.

According to the release, the screening mammograms are billed to private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare, if available. Patients who are underinsured or uninsured and meet enrollment criteria will be assisted in enrolling in the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program (WVBCCSP) to cover the cost of their screening mammogram.

Uninsured women living in West Virginia who are 40 and older can receive a free screening mammogram on the Bus through the generosity of grant funding and donations. A physician’s order is needed for a mammogram.

According to the WVU Cancer Institute, since 2009 Bonnie’s Bus has provided more than 21,500 mammograms, detected approximately 110 cases of breast cancer and funded more than 1,700 mammograms through grants and donations.

More information about the history of Bonnie’s Bus, other features and services that it offers is available on the WVU Cancer Institute’s website.