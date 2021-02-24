3 people were transported to Ruby Memorial after a multi-vehicle accident in Marion County

Line of traffic stretches into the distance due to accident in Marion County near MM 133

ORIGINAL (2/24/2021 7:33 p.m.):

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Three people were transported to Ruby Memorial hospital in Morgantown, according to Marion County 911 officials. They also explained that three cars were involved in the accident.

KINGMONT ROAD, W.Va. – A three-car accident has caused a part of I-79 to shut down and two people to be entrapped near Mile Marker 133 in Marion County.

According to Marion County 911 officials, first responders were alerted to the scene at approximately 6:29 p.m.

The Pleasant Valley Fire Department, Bridgeport Fire Department, Winfield District Fire Department, Marion County Sheriff, Marion County Rescue Squad, and the White Hall Police Department all responded to the scene.

At this time there is no information on what the cause of the accident was nor the extent of any injuries.

Traffic is backed up from the Kingmont exit to Pleasant Valley exit on the interstate.

