Braxton County man arrested following the death of an infant

SUTTON, W.Va. – A Braxton County man has been arrested after the death of an infant, law enforcement explained.

Thomas Workman

Central Regional Jail officials told 12 News that Thomas Workman, 33, of Braxton County, has been charged with the death of an infant, child neglect, and risk of injury.

Workman is currently being held at the Central Regional Jail with no bail amount set.

West Virginia State Police are investigating the situation and will release more information Wednesday morning. No other information has been released at this time.

