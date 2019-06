Authorities in Tucker County are investigating after a helicopter crashed there Saturday morning.

Photo courtesy of the Parsons Advocate

It happened around 11:30 on Saturday morning on Route 72 north of Parsons.

Our partners with the Parsons Advocate say three people were in the private helicopter when it crashed into the Cheat River near Licking Creek Road.

They say two have been airlifted to hospitals, and the third was transported on the ground.

No word yet on the nature of their injuries or the cause of the crash.