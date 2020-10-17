Breast cancer fundraising event and walk held for a Morgantown community member

WESTOVER, W.Va. – Several members from all over Monongalia county came together in Westover to raise money for one of its community members who is currently battling cancer.

Tiffany Nuce was recently diagnosed with stage two breast cancer. On top of that, Nuce was also 25 weeks pregnant Saturday. As a result of this sudden diagnosis, Nuce’s friend William Cordwell decided to team up with owner of Country Road Nutrition to hold a fundraising event for Tiffany and her family.

“As a community we wanted to all come together for Tiffany. I have known her for eight years now, and my friend also owns the shop [Country Road Nutrition] and wanted to help,” said Cordwell. “We all came together to help her [Tiffany Nuce] raise money, because it is a very hard time with the coronavirus going on. It’s really not safe for her to be out in the environment and to be working.”

Country Road Nutrition had deals as well as specialty teas and shakes in honor of Tiffany. The walk was held in Westover City Park and along th way people participating could stop at the numerous vendors set up.

“The support, and what everyone has done for me, and for my husband as well…honestly, it’s just overwhelming,” said Nuce. “I just can’t believe all these people care so much about us, and love us, and are doing all this for us.”

Tiffany and her husband Dave Carr said the community support has been more they could have asked for. Carr said it has been a huge factor in how they have been able to keep a positive light through all this.

Tiffany Nuce && Dave Carr

“We just want to thank the community again for everything they have done. Like Tiffany said, its been overwhelming,” said Carr. “Without all this support, I mean I don’t know what we would do. We appreciate everything so much.”

Country Road Nutrition said they are planning to hold an event like this one every October to show support to local community members fighting the battle against breast cancer.

Tiffany has her second round of chemotherapy on Monday October 19.