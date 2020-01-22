Bridgeport City Council discuss Indoor Sports and Recreation Complex updates

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A special Bridgeport City Council meeting was held Tuesday night and went right into a executive session.

Council did received an update on the Indoor Sports and Recreation Complex that is being built. Bridgeport Mayor, Andy Lang said that construction of the faculty is still on time. He also stated that in the first quarter of 2021 that the Indoor Sports and Recreation Complex should be open to the public.

“Most of the footers are done, there is a concrete wall that goes in the back behind the pool which is the lower part of the indoor field house in the back, that’s getting slowly completed. They talked today about starting the concrete work around the elevator shaft which there is one elevator in the back of the building,” said Lang.

A pre-construction meeting will be held to discuss the handling of the cast concrete walls which the mayor hopes will be delivered in a few weeks where crews will begin erecting them.

“The back-field house is a per-engineered steel building and they have talked about how the footers are poured for that,” said Lang. “And in the next couple weeks if weather permitting, they might start erecting some of the steel. So, we’re moving right along.”

Lang stated that the facility is not just for the folks of Bridgeport but also for the surrounding area. The total cost of the Bridgeport Indoor Sports and Recreation Complex to purchase land, excavate, and the facility is totaling $55,000,000.