Bridgeport City Pool will not open for Memorial Day weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- The city of Bridgeport’s parks and recreation department has made the decision not to open the city pool on Memorial Day weekend as usual.

In a statement released, the department said that since guidelines had not been officially set by the governor for swimming pool operations, the opening would be delayed until after Memorial Day in order to maintain the safety of everyone amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Bridgeport Parks & Recreation department has been reviewing guidelines distributed from the DHHR and Governor’s Offices about swimming pool operations. At this time, pools are still not cleared for operation and thus our facility will not open as usual for Memorial Day weekend. Our city officials and staff will be making a final determination for the pool operations very soon. Our goal continues to be the safety and well-being of both our staff and the patrons.”

Bridgeport city officials do plan to make an official decision on when to open the pool for the season in the near future.