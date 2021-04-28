Bridgeport equestrian is now a national champion

MASONTOWN, W.Va. – Lauryn Patterson of the Valley Ridge equestrians is now a national champion.



Lauryn competed in the Individual Future Intermediate Flat class in Georgia this past weekend.



Out of eight competitors, each from a different part of the country, Lauryn came out on top.

“I heard my parents scream and then I just looked at (coach) Michelle and Michelle knows I love saddle bags and she goes ‘well you just won another saddle bag’,” she said.



This was her first nationals and the feeling of being a champion hasn’t quite sunk in yet, Patterson said.



“Well I just did the best that I could with the horse that I was given and I was just hopeful for the best outcome,” she said. “But I was expecting them to call my name earlier but when they didn’t I just got super excited.”



Next year, Lauryn will head into the high school division. She says she knows the competition will be a lot harder but she’s excited for it.