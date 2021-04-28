Bridgeport equestrian is now a national champion

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MASONTOWN, W.Va. – Lauryn Patterson of the Valley Ridge equestrians is now a national champion.


Lauryn competed in the Individual Future Intermediate Flat class in Georgia this past weekend.


Out of eight competitors, each from a different part of the country, Lauryn came out on top.

“I heard my parents scream and then I just looked at (coach) Michelle and Michelle knows I love saddle bags and she goes ‘well you just won another saddle bag’,” she said.


This was her first nationals and the feeling of being a champion hasn’t quite sunk in yet, Patterson said.

“Well I just did the best that I could with the horse that I was given and I was just hopeful for the best outcome,” she said. “But I was expecting them to call my name earlier but when they didn’t I just got super excited.”


Next year, Lauryn will head into the high school division. She says she knows the competition will be a lot harder but she’s excited for it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories