Bridgeport, Fairmont Senior ranked in Top 5 in MaxPreps Preseason Top 25

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – While the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission won’t release its first high school football rankings until this season is well underway, MaxPreps has released its preseason Top 25 rankings for the state on it’s site.

It should be no surprise the Martinsburg, the four-time defending Triple-A state champ, is the top-ranked team in the state.

In fact, Class AAA clubs make up each of the four highest ranked teams in the rankings, and that includes the Bridgeport Indians.

Bridgeport, which won the Double-A state title last year, makes the jump to Class AAA this fall and is ranked No. 4 in the state.

Indians rival, Fairmont Senior, comes in at No. 5.

In total, five teams in our area begin the year ranked in the Top 25 on MaxPreps.com. The others include (19) Ritchie County, (20) Liberty, and (23) Doddridge County.

Below is the full list of the West Virginia Preseason MaxPreps Top 25.