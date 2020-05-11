Bridgeport Farmers Market to reopen while operating on pre-order system

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The outdoor Bridgeport Farmers Market has been a staple for the community and often draws large crowds with local vendors, food trucks and live music. However, COVID-19 is has caused the market to operate under a new set of precautions.

Starting on Sunday, May 17, the market will be pre-order only and customers can place orders with vendors online at the Bridgeport Farmer’s Market website. After placing the order, they are able to then pick up their desired items at the market via the drive through.

Market directors explained that this change was made to keep everyone safe while supporting shopping local while many businesses have been struggling to get by during the pandemic.

“It’s very important to give people more food access and also to support our local businesses and farmers during this stressful time,” said Bridgeport Farmers Market Board of Directors member, Debbie Workman.

The market will be open on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. tentatively, as the board of directors explained times may change from week to week.