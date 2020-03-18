Bridgeport Fire Department provides new gear for EMTs

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- While some businesses are closed and large amounts of people are practicing social distancing, emergency medical technicians are still working hard to keep the public safe from the Coronavirus.

The Bridgeport Fire Department is taking precautions to protect its EMTs with new gear, to keep them protected while helping the community.

They will be wearing new masks and gowns on all ambulance calls, and less people will be sent out on calls as an extra safety measure to prevent high numbers of people from being exposed.

“Obviously we’re not a huge department and if we start getting people exposed and having to be quarantined for things like that, it’s going to cut down on the service we can provide, so things we’re working really hard on is our personal protective equipment for our guys as well as disinfecting of the apparatus-the ambulances and things like that so that we can continue to provide the services to Bridgeport,” said Lieutenant Jacob Thompson.

Ambulances are disinfected after each call and at each shift change to kill all germs and prevent the spread of diseases.