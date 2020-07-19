Bridgeport gym hosts fitness activities in park to encourage exercise and social distancing

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A local gym is helping people get in shape while practicing social distancing.

Main Street Fitness hosted its first “Yoga in the Park” event on Sunday morning on the soccer field at Hinkle-Deegan park in Bridgeport. All participants arrived wearing masks and were more than six feet apart from one another during the class.

This was part of an effort to involve the community in physical activity that can be done in open spaces and help provide positive things to focus energy on. The class is free of charge, but donations are accepted.

“I think it’s important, especially during times like dealing with today with COVID. It brings everyone together, which I think is important in a very safe way,” said yoga instructor Amanda Romano.

Main Street Fitness plans to host fitness events in the park every week and will announce them via Facebook.