Bridgeport gym offering online workout classes while closed to the public

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.-With all of the state’s gyms and fitness centers closed down due to Governor Justice’s stay at home order, one Bridgeport gym is bringing workouts home to its patrons.

West Virginia Fitness 24 is now offering online workout classes for members through its website.

Almost all courses that were previously available on location are now available to be streamed online, something owners say was a future goal to be able to get more people involved. Additionally, special programs to help keep children active while at home from school are available.

“Our classes are more than just a fitness class. While it is a way to keep people healthy, it’s also a way to communicate and stay connected, so we wanted to keep that. We know that it’s important right now with everything that everyone is going through and it was something that we were looking to do anyway, and this just kind of pushed it up by months and months,” said owner Ashley Aragona.

All members can create a login on WV Fitness 24’s website to get access to all workouts.