Bridgeport High School recovers after last week’s fire

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- Bridgeport High School was evacuated last Thursday as the result of a small fire in the school’s kitchen.

The fire started around 9 a.m. Thursday in an electrical panel that supplied power to the kitchen.

Students and staff were quickly removed from the building and school was back in session the next day, but due to damages, food had to be prepared at Bridgeport Middle School and transported to the high school.

“We were without the use of our cafeteria’s kitchen for one day. Over the weekend the cooks and custodians came in and worked hard cleaning up, making sure everything was ready to go and on Monday everything was back up and running as it should be,” said BHS Assistant Principal Mark Jones.

The electrical panel has since been replaced and the kitchen is now running as normal.