Bridgeport High School student selected to participate in national senate youth program

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- Bridgeport High School senior, Carson Winkie, was one of two West Virginia students selected to take part in the United States Senate Youth Program.

As student body president, Winkie is no stranger to leadership positions. After participating in Boys state, he decided to take his interest in government one step further.

“It started with Boys State this summer and then I wanted to look out for more programs, and then I saw this one and I thought it would be a great opportunity to try for it. It’s a week long experience in Washington, D.C. Sponsored by the Hearst Foundations, so it should be a lot of fun,” said Winkie.

The application process involved essays, letters of recommendation and interviews at the state capitol after narrowing the list down to six finalists. Winkie said that he feels accomplished and looks forward to seeing what the program has to offer.

“It’s really good. I mean, it’s a great feeling to see all the hard work that I’ve put in and the dedication to school and academics, athletics, all of it together pay off. It’s a nice feeling for sure,” said Winkie.

As for after the program, he has plans for higher education and a career that involves helping the community.

“I’m planning on attending Harvard and after there I want to pursue a degree in the medical field, but at the same time, I’m very open minded about it. I’m not really 100 percent decided on what I want to do, but I definitely want to do something oriented around public service when I grow up, so that’s kind of where I’m leaning for a career option,” said Winkie.

The United States Senate Youth Program is scheduled to begin on March 7.