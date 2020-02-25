Bridgeport IHOP celebrates free pancake day

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – We can’t think of a better way to spend a Tuesday afternoon than grabbing a plate of free pancakes and donating to a good cause and locations of a national chain restaurant did just that on Tuesday.

IHOP held its annual Free Pancake Day where customers received a short stack of three free pancakes at participating locations all day. No purchase was necessary, but donations could be made to WVU Medicine Children’s or the Children’s Miracle Network.

Tyler Yost, a 12 year old with the Children’s Miracle Network stopped by to share his story of being born premature, and how meaningful it was to him to see so many supporting an organization that helped him personally.

“I weighed one pound, seven ounces. I was in the hospital for 100 days, and the doctors and nurses saved my life,” said Yost.

IHOP employees said that they look forward to this day each year and are always surprised at how many show up to donate.

“The benefit about this is that anything we donate here stays local, everything stays with the miracle network or WVU medicine,” said Bridgeport location general manager Michael Mercadante.

A donation of $5 also earned customers the dollar equivalent discount during their next visit, as well as a Children’s Miracle Network balloon with their name on it hung on the restaurant’s wall.

The promotion will continue until 7 p.m. Tuesday at various locations around North Central West Virginia such as the Bridgeport location at 185 White Oaks Blvd or the two Morgantown locations at 201 Venture Drive and 475 Oakland Street.