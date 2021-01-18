Bridgeport launches competitions focused on community health

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- After winning the Healthy Harrison competition, the Bridgeport community is continuing its efforts to stay healthy by launching two competitions.

The Biggest Loser and 10% takedown contests start in January and help participants lose 10-20% of their body weight. Everyone will start with an initial weigh-in and body scan to determine their starting point.

The Healthy Bridgeport app is available along the way to help guide community members with recipes and workouts to go through their weight loss journey. Contest organizers explained that it means a lot to them to be able to do their part in helping to fight obesity within North Central West Virginia.

“I’m just very thankful that this opportunity has been given to our community to help those who have a real need,” said Healthy Bridgeport Team Leader Abby Veigel.

The top three male and female winners in each contest will receive cash prizes at the end of the competitions in May. To participate or to find out which challenge is best for your health journey, click here.