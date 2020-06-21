Bridgeport Lions Club hosts annual chicken roast fundraiser

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport Lions Club found a new way to host one of its popular annual events over the weekend.

The club’s chicken roast was changed to a drive through format in the Bridgeport High School parking lot this year so that all customers could practice social distancing while still purchasing food.

Two types of roasted chicken (plain or barbecue), as well as baked beans, were available, and food was brought directly out to cars. All proceeds from the event stay within Harrison County and benefit several local organizations.

“Our focus areas are hunger, diabetes, environment, childhood cancer awareness and that sort of thing. So as much as we can help the community, this is what this is all about,” said Diana Bedell, Bridgeport Lions Club member.

A portion of the proceeds will also go towards the United Way of Harrison County’s ‘Day of Action.’