Bridgeport man pleads guilty to federal crack cocaine charge

Stephen Bray

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County man has admitted to a federal drug charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced Thursday.

Stephen Bray, 36 of Bridgeport, pleaded guilty, in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi, to one count of “Distribution of Cocaine Base in Proximity of a Protected Location.” Bray admitted to selling crack cocaine near Lincoln Middle School in Harrison County in November 2017, Powell’s office said.

Deputy U.S. Marshals captured Bray in August 2019, after he tried to get away from law enforcement officers by running through Elk Creek in Clarksburg.

Bray faces at least one and up to 40 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $2,000,000.

The Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

Bray is being held in the North Central Regional Jail awaiting his sentencing.

