Bridgeport nursing home offers COVID-19 vaccine to residents and staff

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.-A Bridgeport nursing home offered the COVID-19 vaccine for the first time on Tuesday morning.

American Medical Facilities Management received its doses of the vaccine on Tuesday and offered them to any residents and staff members who wished to receive them. Employees said that they are excited to see progress in protecting the community from the virus.

“We’re really really excited to be provided the vaccine. We’re among the first in West Virginia. Our residents are excited. This is the light at the end of the tunnel. This is the first step in them being able to be reunited with their families,” said executive director Rebecca Bramer-Dixon.

A second vaccination clinic should be set up for residents in the near future.