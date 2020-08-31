Bridgeport parents express concern about possible issues with bus schedules

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- With the new school year starting a week on September 8, some children may be affected by bus changes along with the one hour delayed start time.

Parents of children attending Simpson Elementary School in Bridgeport voiced concerns about transportation. Harrison County Schools has a bus that picks up children at Cubby’s Day Care Center and transports them to Johnson Elementary School, which is also in Bridgeport.

According to a document obtained by a parent with a child who attends Cubby’s daycare, buses will not be providing transportation to Simpson Elementary. Harrison County transportation said that it is important to avoid unnecessary travel and for its buses to stay on schedule.

“To maintain consistency and fairness, we’re staying within our attendance area to make sure that we accommodate that attendance area, and when you start running outside of your attendance areas, now you have your buses running places that they don’t normally run,” Jimmy Lopez with the Harrison County School’s transportation department explained.

The transportation department stated that Cubby’s has a separate bus that will take students to Simpson Elementary, but parents with any questions or concerns are encouraged to contact the board of education at (304) 326-7300.