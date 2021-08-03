Bridgeport Police Departments hosts National Night Out meeting with residents

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport’s National Night Out was held Tuesday night at the recreation complex instead of the city pool, so that there is more room for activities and offering plenty of space for social distancing due to COVID-19.

There was a rock wall, inflatables, free food, live music, and many more family fun activities for residents to partake in and enjoy. This event is held nationwide by police departments to help bring the community and the police department together, which is what Bridgeport Police Chief, John Walker, said he’s is hoping to do.

“It’s real important to have a good rapport with the community because we are limited and cannot be everywhere at the same time and see everything that is going on. We rely big time on our community, calling us when something is happening. We would rather for someone to call us if they think something is going to happen then to wait till it does happen,” Walker said.

National Night Out is just one of many events that allow law enforcement officers the chance to interact with residents in a fun and family friendly atmospheres.

“Unfortunately, last year, most departments did not host one because of the pandemic. So, we got together kind of at the last minute and decided we wanted to go ahead and put one together,” Walker said. “There were some restrictions at the pool where we normally have it, so we brought it out here to the park. And we focused more on entertainment and some things for the kids to do. So, I think it is going to be a good evening and the officers here are out in numbers, and they’ll be out to meet with people and introduce themselves and build a rapport with our community.”

Several different police departments from around Harrison County were in attendance. Festivities concluded with fireworks for everyone to enjoy.