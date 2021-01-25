Bridgeport project provides gift bags to COVID-19 patients at UHC

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- The Associated Businesses of Bridgeport (ABB) made a big donation on Monday morning to a project designed to help local patients battling COVID-19.

Project LIFT is a volunteer project created to provide gift bags to those battling COVID-19 at United Hospital Center. The community has made plenty of bags, including items such as blankets, pillows, cell phone chargers, and activity books.

ABB, including Bridgeport mayor’s wife Lisa Lang, presented the project’s founders with a check Monday morning to help make sure that more people will receive gifts. By the end of the week, each patient in the ICU should be able to get a bag.

“I’m extremely proud of our members and they deserve all of the congratulations just because they care,” said ABB president Doug Marquette.

“It’s a great feeling to drop them off. I’ve taken different people with me so they can experience that. And, my goodness, today’s donation puts us way over the top of our goal, and I think we’ll be able to take care of every patient right now, and they’ll have a stockpile for future patients,” said Project LIFT founder Julie Perine.

Project LIFT has been supported by several local clubs, churches, and organizations. To donate, visit the Project LIFT Facebook page.