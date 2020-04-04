Bridgeport restaurant hosts drive through ramp dinner

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.-Maple Valley Meat Market in Bridgeport didn’t let a change of plans get in the way of its yearly ramp dinner.

To limit contact because of COVID-19, the dinner was changed to a drive-through format, served from the Maple Valley Meats food truck.

Guests were served ramps with beans, peppers and potatoes with either ham, bacon or sausage, long with cornbread and a choice of three flavors of cheesecake for dessert. Meals cost $15 each.

“We fix the food and put it in the truck and serve it from the truck so that people don’t have to get out of their cars even. We just hand it to them,” said owner Melody Thomas.

The event was scheduled from 10-2, but food ran out within two hours, so owners say they are considering making twice as much food and holding another ramp dinner next weekend.