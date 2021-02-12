Bridgeport teenager receives a scholarship for her mental health advocacy

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Bridgeport High School senior has received a scholarship for her work advocating for mental health.

18-year-old Molly Runner was given the Prudential Spirit of Community Award and $2,500 after organizing a club to help her fellow students. She was inspired to get involved with her cause after a couple of events in her own life.

“My uncle died by suicide in 2014 and ever since then I’ve kind of been an advocate for mental health. Around that same time I was diagnosed with depression,” said Runner. “Around that same time, my friends and I, we noticed that going into high school-that it’s just such an overwhelming experience.”

Runner’s suicide prevention club gives young people a chance to talk about things that are bothering them and to realize that they are not alone. The group meets weekly and discusses topics such as grief, stress management, and how to reach out to local organizations for help.

“We wanted to create something that for students that would let everyone relate to each other and just a safe space to talk about whatever,” said Runner.

The club also offers free group counseling that extends to teenagers outside of just Bridgeport High School.

“We meet after school, so it’s open to other people from different schools if they want to come, and there’s a mental health professional in the room so it’s not just us kids just talking,” said Runner.

Runner also helped to put together the state’s first mental health fair, involving more than 100 organizations across West Virginia. She says she hopes to continue her advocacy and start a similar group in college.