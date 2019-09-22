Bridgeport Youth Football raises money for Roane County football player’s family

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.-Bridgeport Youth Football raised money on Sunday to honor a West Virginia high school student who passed away unexpectedly last week.

Alex Miller was a Roane County High School football player who collapsed on the field during a game last Friday. Miller passed away on Saturday after receiving emergency medical attention.

All athletes wore maroon armbands to represent RCHS’ school colors and players wore number 80 decals on their helmets for Miller’s jersey number. Cheerleaders wore maroon scrunchies in their hair.

“We wanted to support Alex Miller and his family because we find it very important to be a community, and we support each other. If this happened to one of our kids, we would hope that everyone would step up and do the same or just show their support. It is such a tragic loss to lose a kid at 18,” said BYF cheer coordinator Rachel Yates.

Players on all teams say they are proud to be part of something that is helping a family during a difficult time.

“I think it feels good raising money for Alex Miller and supporting his family,” said BYF player Mason Lewis.

The organization used a 50/50 raffle to raise money, as well as setting up areas at the game where fans could give donations.

“It lets everyone see how we come together, not only as a community for Roane County, but as a state. This affects everybody. Our kids play from age five all the way up to high school and even beyond, and so I think it’s something everyone needs to be aware of.”

Three BYF teams played throughout the day against Lewis County.