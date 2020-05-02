Bridgeport’s Maple Valley Meat Market Annual Ramp Dinner a success

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – After finding success with a new way of hosting a popular event, a local restaurant is considering making changes for future events.

Maple Valley Meat Market in Bridgeport held its third ramp dinner of the season on Saturday afternoon. For social distancing purposes, this year’s dinners were changed to a drive through format and were served from the market’s food truck.

Owner Isaac Thomas’ plan was to make twice as much food this week since the market has been selling out so quickly due to high demand.

“Next year I definitely plan on doing this again. Everybody seems to like the idea of just driving through and picking them up,” said Thomas.

Each meal is 15 dollars and can be ordered at the drive through or pre-ordered by phone.