Buckhannon cemetery hosts Memorial Day observance

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Upshur County residents gathered in Buckhannon at the Heavner Cemetery to honor American soldiers who gave their lives for their country. The ceremony was lead by Larry Brown, Commander of the American Legion’s Post 7 in Buckhannon.

He explained that he was glad to be able to bear witness to to sacrifices of those veterans.

“It’s a lot of honor for me because we have been there. I have been there, and I know what goes on. I flew Medevac in Vietnam for 12 months,” Brown stated.

Mary Albaugh also helped to organize the event. A Navy veteran and Post 7 member herself, she works with the community to ensure they know exactly what Memorial Day is about each year, but she also said that she wants to show the veterans who are still living that they are valued as well.

“They love the military life that they have, and they like this day because they know how important it is when someone didn’t come back,” said Albaugh.

The ceremony also offered those attending a chance to share their stories about their friends and family who served.

Both Albaugh and Brown emphasized that this year’s event had one of the best turnouts, even while social distancing due to fears over the pandemic.

