Buckhannon Police Dept. looking for man in connection with police assault

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The Buckhannon Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect involved in an assault against a police officer, according to a press release.

According to police, an active warrant for the arrest of Blaine Browning has been issued.

Police stated that he should be considered armed and dangerous. They are advising that everyone should call 911 if anyone sees this individual; do not approach them.







The warrant is for strangulation, the release stated, as a result of allegedly assaulting BPD Officer Kraemer, who had encountered Browning while responding to a suspicious person call on the train tracks behind the Trade School.

During the altercation, Browning allegedly placed Officer Kraemer in a chokehold, which caused Officer Kraemer to, “lose breath from being choked,” according to the statement. Officer Kraemer was treated and released from St. Joseph’s Hospital as a result of injuries sustained in this altercation.