Buckhannon Upshur Middle School hosts archery tournament

BUCKHANNON, W.Va.-Buckhannon Upshur Middle School took an opportunity to give local archery teams a chance to compete during its annual 4-H invitational tournament on Saturday.

The tournament, now also sponsored by Buckhannon Toyota, gives both middle school and high school archery teams a chance to get some last minute practice and competition in before their state tournament.

Organizers said archery is a unique sport because it easy for anyone to get involved with.

“This is one, in my opinion, that a lot of kids who have trouble with other sports. We get them out here, we get them on the line and within seconds we can have them hitting the target and it’s just awesome to see them progress,” said BU Archery coach David Riffle.

“We’ve got little tiny guys, 45 pounds, all the way up to bruising linebacker types and everybody in between and they’re all on the same footing because it’s just what you can do with your bow,” said Craig Presor with the WVU Extension Service

The state archery tournament will be held on March 28th of this year.