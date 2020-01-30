Buckhannon woman pleads guilty to federal meth and counterfeiting charges

ELKINS, W.Va. – An Upshur County woman has admitted to federal drug and counterfeit charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Johnna Courtney

Johnna Courtney, 39 of Buckhannon, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 grams or more of Methamphetamine” and one count of “Possession of Counterfeit Obligations.” Courtney admitted to distributing more than fifty grams of “crystal” methamphetamine, in May 2019 in Upshur County, Powell said. She also admitted to having 95 counterfeit $100 bills in her possession, according to a news release.

Courtney faces at least five years and up to 40 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $5,000,000 for the drug count, and faces up to 20 years behind bars and a fine of up to $250,000 for the counterfeit count.

Garry Moran



Courtney was arrested, along with Garry Moran, 39, also of Buckhannon, in January 2019. The pair were then indicted on the federal charges in October 2019. Courtney and Moran were also part of a drug round-up in May 2019.

The Mountain Lakes Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and the United States Secret Service investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over the plea hearing.

Both Courtney and Moran are being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.