SUN VALLEY, W.Va. – A piece of heavy machinery caught fire on Old Davisson Run Road in Sun Valley Monday evening.

First responders were alerted to a report of a bulldozer on fire at approximately 5:02 p.m. Reynoldsville, Nutter Fort and Mount Clare Fire Departments all responded to the scene.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire or if any injuries have been reported at this time.

