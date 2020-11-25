Business working to recover after a storage facility burned in weekend fire

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A fire at an Upshur County business had to gut its storage facility just as Black Friday shopping is about to start.

A fire damaged the storage facility for Moon Flower Hemp in Buckhannon, burning merchandise ready to be sent out.

Outside view of the facility

While the damage was limited to one part of the building, the owner’s family said the value of the lost product is not recoverable.

In Buckhannon, firefighters said the fire was likely an accident and hated to see a local business dealing with the loss.

“A lot of people are buying their product, they say it’s really good stuff, so I’m sure this is a huge hit to them, especially this time of year out of any other time, with everything else going on,” said Buckhannon firefight John Brugnoli.

Moon Flower is already working to churn out more product and said they should still honor orders in time for Christmas.