Candidate running for governor makes a stop in Marion County to talk to voters

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – As the general election gets closer, campaigning continues all over West Virginia.

Thursday morning, democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Salango made a stop in Marion County on his, “bus tour around the state of West Virginia.” During the last few weeks, Salango has been making stops in southern West Virginia to meet voters and now he is traveling through the north central region.

Salango said his mission behind this tour is to reach out and the people he wants to represent. Every stop on the tour is outdoors, to allow people to participate while remaining socially distant.

Ben Salango

“People want to see who they are voting for, and I have been to Marion County and Fairmont, many times. I came here several times during the primary, and I’ve been here a couple times in the general election already. So, I want to reach out and meet as many folks as I can and hear what’s concerning them. The most important thing I want them to know is that I am here, and listening to what those concerns are.” Ben Salango

Salango’s next stop will be in Monongalia County, before making his way out to the eastern panhandle.