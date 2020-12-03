Capito honors CPD Patrolman Johnson on Senate Floor

WASHINGTON, DC (WOWK) – Condolences for the family of Charleston Police Department Patrolman Cassie Johnson continue to pour in from across the tri-state after she was shot in the line of duty Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The heartbreak is also being felt in our nation’s capital as U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) spoke in honor of Johnson on the Senate Floor this afternoon.

This morning, Capito tweeted, “Beautiful crisp morning for a run. Thinking a lot about our men and women in blue—especially one of our own, Officer Cassie Johnson.”

The officer was responding to a parking complaint in the 200 block Garrison Avenue on Charleston’s West Side around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1 when she was shot in the line of duty. Law enforcement said a male suspect shot Johnson and fled the scene. A man was caught further down Garrison Avenue, was shot by officers during his arrest and was hospitalized at CAMC Memorial Hospital overnight. As of this writing, charges in Tuesday’s incident remain to be filed.