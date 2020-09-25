Capito, Manchin announce funding for COVID-19 vaccine preparedness in West Virginia on Friday

This September 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the company. Johnson & Johnson is beginning a huge final study to try to prove if the single-dose vaccine can protect against the coronavirus. (Cheryl Gerber/Courtesy of Johnson & Johnson via AP)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Members of the Senate Appropriations Committee announced more than $900,000 was awarded to provide support for the coronavirus vaccine preparedness on Friday.

According to release, U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced $908,926 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service (HHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to provide critical infrastructure support to the COVID-19 vaccine preparedness. The release states this funding was made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act .

As we move closer to having an available COVID-19 vaccine, we must make certain that infrastructural support is in place for distribution and administration of the vaccine. One way that we will be able to achieve that is by keeping constant communication and building close partnerships between health agencies on the federal level and local health departments and clinics in West Virginia. We must ensure that we are prepared for vaccine distribution, so when the vaccine is ready, we can quickly distribute it to those who need it the most.” Senator Shelly Moore Capito (R-W.Va.)