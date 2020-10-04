Capito, Manchin introduce legislation to improve transparency at VA Medical Centers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. Senators announced the introduction of a legislation to help establish transparency of the death of veterans at VA medical centers, including the Clarksburg VA Medical Center.

U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) introduced a legislation that would require the Secretary of Veterans Affairs (VA) to submit to Congress a report on the use of security cameras in VA medical centers.

According to release, the legislation would help better address transparency issues at VAMC’s in light of the deaths of veterans at the Clarksburg VA Medical Center.

Following the troubling news out of the Clarksburg VA, I have remained in close contact with those involved in this investigation to ensure that we not only get answers, but also to make sure situations like this do not occur in the future. In one of my conversations with VA Inspector General Michael Missal, he cited the lack of eye witnesses or security footage as a complicating factor in the Clarksburg investigation. Our legislation would change this and improve transparency. Specifically, it would provide the Senate with insight on the utilization of security cameras at VA medical centers across the country so we can better-determine how to tackle this issue and ensure patient safety.“ U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.)

Our Veterans risk their lives to protect our nation and our people. When they return home, they deserve to be treated with respect and given the best care possible. It has been over two years since we all learned of the horrific murders at the Clarksburg VAMC and I am still demanding answers from the VA. The heinous actions of the former Clarksburg VAMC employee and her recent guilty plea shone a light on oversight issues at the facility, which is why Senator Capito and I are introducing legislation that requires the VA to submit a report on the use of security cameras at VA facilities. Had there been security cameras in place at the facility, Veteran lives may have been saved and we must do everything possible to ensure no more Veterans are murdered at VAMC facilities. I will continue working with my colleagues to pass this commonsense legislation to provide Veterans and their families with peace of mind.” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)

To view a copy of the full legislation, click here.