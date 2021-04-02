Capitol attack suspect Noah Green previously attended Glenville State

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The suspect involved in the fatal attack at the Capitol, Noah Green, was a football player and track player for Glenville State College.

Noah Green (Photo courtesy: CNU 2018 football roster)

According to a roster from Christopher Newport University (CNU) in Newport News, Virginia, Green was a Multi-sport athlete at NCAA Division II Glenville State.

He played in 10 games as a defensive back for the Pioneers, making five tackles and a sprinter on the Glenville State Track and Field team, seeing action in six events.

Additionally, Green was born in Fairlea, West Virginia.

A former Assistant Coach for Glenville State, Rashad Jack Jackson, tweeted about Green’s death and his past.

This is a sad day for me!RIP to one of my former players Noah Green. Mental health is real people!Noah was a great young man that did all the right things at Glenville state College. This news is very shocking to mebut Noah had recently went through a Religion change. RIP Noah ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lkxASwSuu9 — Rashad Jack Jackson (@CoachJackson7) April 2, 2021

Green then continued to CNU to graduate with a degree in finance in 2019, according to a report from WAVY-TV.

Authorities have said 25-year-old Green rammed a sedan into the barricade on Constitution Avenue outside the Capitol around 1 p.m. Friday. The crash and shooting happened at a checkpoint near the Capitol. Congress is currently on recess.

Officials said he then got out of the vehicle and lunged at the police with a knife in his hand before at least one officer shot him.

Both officers and Green were hospitalized after the incident. One officer, identified as 18-year department veteran Officer William “Billy” Evans, died from injuries sustained in the attack, while the other officer is in stable condition with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

Green also died after being taken to the hospital.

Investigators are digging into Green’s background and examining whether he had any mental health history as they work to find a motive. They were also working to obtain warrants to access his online accounts.