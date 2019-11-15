Car hauler catches fire on I-68 in Morgantown

Live Now
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A car hauler has caught fire on I-68 Eastbound in Monongalia County.

According to Monongalia County 911 Officials, a car hauler caught fire on I-68 eastbound after 4 p.m. near Mile Marker 4.

Morgantown Fire and Police Departments responded to the scene as well as the West Virginia State Police.

There is no word on any injuries at this time or the cause of the fire. However the Exit 4 ramp has been shut down and drivers are advised to take caution while travelling through the area.

